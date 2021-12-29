City prepares roads for winter weather

Snow is in the forecast, and the city is already preparing the streets for the elements.

St. Joseph Street Maintenance started pre-treating the roads this morning, planning to cover every street in town by the end of tomorrow. The treatment is a mixture of salt brine and sugar beet molasses, keeping the roads covered for the next 5-7 days to prevent precipitation from sticking to the pavement.

Street Maintenance asks drivers to be extra aware of their trucks on the road this time of year.

“And you know if there’s snow on the ground, if you have to go somewhere, just take it slow and easy, be aware of your surroundings. If you see one of our trucks coming we just ask that you give us a wide berth if you can. They’re kind of hard to maneuver and stop, especially when you’re on slick streets,” said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of St. Joseph Streets and Infrastructure.

St. Joseph Street Maintenance says if you believe your street was missed for treatment after a winter storm, you can call their number at (816) 271-4848.