Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City prepares roads for winter weather

Snow is in the forecast, and the city is already preparing the streets for the elements.

Posted: Dec 29, 2021 2:45 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Snow is in the forecast, and the city is already preparing the streets for the elements.

St. Joseph Street Maintenance started pre-treating the roads this morning, planning to cover every street in town by the end of tomorrow. The treatment is a mixture of salt brine and sugar beet molasses, keeping the roads covered for the next 5-7 days to prevent precipitation from sticking to the pavement.

Street Maintenance asks drivers to be extra aware of their trucks on the road this time of year.

“And you know if there’s snow on the ground, if you have to go somewhere, just take it slow and easy, be aware of your surroundings. If you see one of our trucks coming we just ask that you give us a wide berth if you can. They’re kind of hard to maneuver and stop, especially when you’re on slick streets,” said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of St. Joseph Streets and Infrastructure.

St. Joseph Street Maintenance says if you believe your street was missed for treatment after a winter storm, you can call their number at (816) 271-4848.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Atchison
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
We had colder temperatures today due to a cold front that moved through, with temperatures struggling to make it into the 30s this afternoon. Tonight is expected to be pretty chilly as well with temperatures dipping into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Things will slightly start to warm up again on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s with returning sunshine to the area. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories