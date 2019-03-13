City pushes landlords to register, more properties protected by carbon monoxide detectors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More residences will now have carbon monoxide detectors and landlords now have to register with the city following two recent recommendations from the city's Administrative Violation Review Board.

Monday night council members passed a new ordinance making it mandatory for all residential properties with an attached garage or a fuel-fired appliance to have a carbon monoxide detector.

Previously, the city only required detectors for new builds.

The council also approved another review board recommendation defining all rental properties as a businesses requiring landlords to register with the city.

Both regulations passed over the objections of dozens of landlords who were in the council chambers the meeting.

But during the review board's meeting on Tuesday, members stood by their recommendations saying the goal is to make the landlord-rentor relationship better for everyone.

"We have a lot of rental units so I'm very passionate that they live in a safe place," said Board Vice Chair Pat Benedict. We have a lot of great landlords in this town that take really good care of their properties and I want to help them also inform tenants don't tear up properties."

The review board has also recommended the council pass another ordinance making a rental inspection program mandatory.

The city council will discuss that at a work session planned in two weeks.