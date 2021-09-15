City receives financial reporting award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has received an award for financial reporting.

Announced Monday, the Government Finance Officers Association of the Unites States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of St. Joseph for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

In the official news release, GFOA stated the report had been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential user and user groups to read the report.

"The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represent a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," GFOA stated in the news release.

