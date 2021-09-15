Clear
City receives financial reporting award

GFOA awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of St. Joseph for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:03 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 11:06 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has received an award for financial reporting.

Announced Monday, the Government Finance Officers Association of the Unites States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of St. Joseph for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. 

In the official news release, GFOA stated the report had been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential user and user groups to read the report.

"The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represent a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," GFOA stated in the news release.

Seasonal temperatures will continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
