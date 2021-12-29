Clear
City responds to 911 dispatcher deficiency

The city approved a 7.5% pay raise for new and current 911 dispatchers. They're looking to fill eight open dispatcher positions.

Dec 29, 2021
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  At the St. Joseph Communications Center, 911 dispatchers have been in short supply due to the ongoing labor shortages.

Comm. Center manager Captain John Olszowka, said it's a problem that's steadily worsening.

Olszowka said the Comm. Center is budgeted to hold 22 employees, but only 14 are currently hired.

A typical workday for a 911 dispatcher is 12 hours, but without adequate staffing, current dispatchers have to work up to 16-hour shifts. They also have to give up off days to provide adequate coverage.

"It takes a huge toll," Olszowka said.  "It's a safety issue for them, the officers on the street, the firemen that are out working and answering calls," 

In response, the city has bumped up pay for both current and new dispatchers.

The position now pays $38,480 per year, $18.50 an hour.

The increase alone wasn't enough to attract more applicants, Olszowka decided to use Facebook to help spread the word about the openings. 

The approach has proven successful, Olszowka said the number of applicants he's seen has quadrupled from 5 to 20.

"I don't think people even realized we were having a problem, or that those jobs were available." He said. 

Olszowka's hoping the extra attention translates into enough new hires to better serve the city.

"Hopefully things can move forward and we can get our staffing back and help everybody out and help the community out," Olszowka said. 

Olszowka said the training process for new hires is 4 months, for more information about the 911 dispatch position and to apply for the job, click here

