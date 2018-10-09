City restricts dog tethering

(St.Joseph,MO) St. Joseph is now taking active role to protect animals from being left outside during extreme temperatures. Monday the city council unanimously voted to pass two ordinances, banning extensive tethering of animals and adding guidelines for the proper disposal of deceased pets.

The city now bans the overnight tethering of animals from 10p.m. to 6 a.m.. Dogs can now only be tethered if the owner or an adult is physically on the property to supervise the animal. If a dog is tethered for longer than 30 minutes, the animal must have access to water and shelter.

All tethered animals must be at least six months old and the shelter for the animal must be at least 100 square feet.

Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said Animal Control will be focusing on education and alternative options to tethering during the weeks leading up to colder weather.

“What we plant to do is for the first couple months is education, just talk to people about it; why it’s been implemented and some alternatives they can use instead of tethering,” Bradley said. “Once winter hits, we will get a little more strict about it, but we are going to continue to do a lot of education with people and try to make sure that their animals are protected.”

Pet owners are prohibited from tying up their dogs when the outdoor temperature exceeds 85 degrees or drops below 32 degrees. The new guidelines will go into effect immediately, but Bradley said Animal Control won’t start issuing citations until the weather become dangerous for animals to be outside.

The city will also start implementing stricter guidelines for pet burials. Pet owners wanting to bury their animals on private property must place the animal at least 4 feet in the ground and at least 20 feet from any home.

Bradley said any animal under 100 pounds can be laid to rest on private property, but pet over 100 pounds need to be turned over to Animal Control for cremation. The city will require all pets be disposed of or properly preserved within 24 hours of the animals death. For more information, contact St. Joseph Animal Control at 816-271-4877.