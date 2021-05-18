City reviews community survey results

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city received a snapshot on how the community feels about public safety, the condition of city streets and other topics.

The results from the Bi-Annual Community Survey from more than 700 residents showed that the majority were unhappy with the quality of city streets and crime rates.

However, satisfaction with city police and fire services were slightly up since the last survey.

Some council members voiced their frustrations saying they’ve been spending millions of dollars yearly fixing streets and also pointed to statistics showing crime is down in nearly every category.

The survey cost about $11,000 to complete and is paid for by five different city groups including the City of St. Joseph.