Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City reviews community survey results

The city received a snapshot on how the community feels about public safety, the condition of city streets and other topics.

Posted: May 18, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city received a snapshot on how the community feels about public safety, the condition of city streets and other topics.

The results from the Bi-Annual Community Survey from more than 700 residents showed that the majority were unhappy with the quality of city streets and crime rates.

However, satisfaction with city police and fire services were slightly up since the last survey.

Some council members voiced their frustrations saying they’ve been spending millions of dollars yearly fixing streets and also pointed to statistics showing crime is down in nearly every category.

The survey cost about $11,000 to complete and is paid for by five different city groups including the City of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
There are a few patchy areas of fog across the area this morning that will likely continue for the next few hours. Today will be another cloudy day with the chance for a few isolated showers across the area. Today will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances will start to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms as well. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to decrease this weekend with the slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will be above average this weekend with highs in the 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories