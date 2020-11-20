Clear
BREAKING NEWS City revises mask order, removes medical condition exemption in bars and restaurants Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City revises mask order, removes medical condition exemption in bars and restaurants

The revision only applies to restaurants and bars.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 1:02 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 1:03 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People can no longer say they can't wear a mask in bars and restaurants because of a health condition following a revision to the city's mask mandate on Friday.

Mayor Bill McMurray signed an amended Declaration and Order putting the revision into effect immediately.

The revision only applies to restaurants and bars.

"Persons entering a restaurant or tavern will no longer be able to remove their face covering or mask claiming a medical exemption," the city posted on its Facebook page.

Masks and face coverings can only be removed while eating or drinking.

The city said the revision was made due to the rising number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Buchanan County. As of Thursday, 5,402 have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Sixty-five people have died, including 11 in one week.

"This amendment is in place for the safety of the public at large and of those with actual medical conditions," the city stated. "The measure also addresses a recent increasing trend that has been reported in the transmission of COVID-19 in restaurants and taverns, and has been taken in an effort to avoid more restrictive measures such as closures, curfews, or capacity limitations in restaurants or taverns. "

The medical condition exemption still applies to grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical offices.

The city's mask mandate requires people to wear face coverings in indoor public places where it's difficult to maintain six-foot social distancing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories