City sees energy, cost savings through facility upgrades

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph is seeing some savings by going greener.

During a work session Monday afternoon at city hall, council members got an update on an energy savings program the city has been participating in over the past two years.

Representatives from Schneider Electric, the company they hired to help with the plan, reported that through HVAC, lighting, window replacement and other renovations that have been made to city facilities, the city saved almost $270,000 in energy costs in the first year alone. The city also received an energy rebate check of more than $78,000.

The next phase of the program involves improvements in energy efficiency to the city's waste water treatment plant.

"I think that's gonna be huge," said city council member Marty Novak. " I think that there's a lot of energy that can be expended down there, and there's ways we can save money. Handling that waste water and the treating it and the dryers and so forth. What we'e saying is we'd save a ton of money down there which will be good because we can pass that on to the citizens."

The city entered into the agreement with Schneider Electric with the understanding that reduced operational costs through energy savings would help pay for the infrastructure improvements.



