Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City sees energy, cost savings through facility upgrades

HVAC, new windows and other work to 17 city-owned facilities helped St. Joseph save almost $270,000 in energy costs in first year of program.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 10:57 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph is seeing some savings by going greener.

During a work session Monday afternoon at city hall, council members got an update on an energy savings program the city has been participating in over the past two years.

Representatives from Schneider Electric, the company they hired to help with the plan, reported that through HVAC, lighting, window replacement and other renovations that have been made to city facilities, the city saved almost $270,000 in energy costs in the first year alone. The city also received an energy rebate check of more than $78,000.

The next phase of the program involves improvements in energy efficiency to the city's waste water treatment plant. 

"I think that's gonna be huge," said city council member Marty Novak. " I think that there's a lot of energy that can be expended down there, and there's ways we can save money. Handling that waste water and the treating it and the dryers and so forth. What we'e saying is we'd save a ton of money down there which will be good because we can pass that on to the citizens." 

The city entered into the agreement with Schneider Electric with the understanding that reduced operational costs through energy savings would help pay for the infrastructure improvements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
A few light showers moved through the area this morning and they slowly started to dissipated by the late morning hours. Most of today was dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that moved in yesterday. Highs made it in to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories