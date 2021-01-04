City set to use CARES funding to help people pay rent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph city leaders are in the final phases of a plan to help low to moderate income residents who have been impacted by Covid-19.

During a Zoom work session Monday afternoon, staff shared their plan to spend $535,000 of federal CARES relief funding.

Homeless prevention, helping people with rent assistance, those who weren't able to make a rent payment due to being out of work or laid off due to covid," said Clint Thompson, city planning director.

In all, the city's received about $1.3 million of relief funds since the crisis began. City leaders say this next phase of spending will be focused primarily on helping people pay their rent to keep them off the streets and prevent an increase in homelessness.

"I think there are a lot of people unable to make a rent or house payments that are teetering on the verge of becoming homeless," said city council member Bryan Myers.

Those interested in applying for some of the funding will not go through the city, but rather through local service agencies that provide help.

"The majority of these funds will be working with public service agencies and also with Community Action Partnership to assist on rent payment for low income individuals," Thompson said.

Some of the money has already been spent on assistance to businesses and other city services like St. Joe Transit.

"We were really quick to get before they were snatched up to purchase atomizers," said Andy Clements, they city's public works director. "We put disinfectent in them. It's a solution that doesn't eat up all your stainless steel like some of the other things with bleaches in them. Those are hit three times a day. We purchased disposable masks for drivers and riders and facilities, bus stops and everything were treated in the same way and they are."

Mayor Bill McMurray said he plans on the funding becoming available in the next several weeks.