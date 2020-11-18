Clear
City staff ramp up Covid-19 guidelines throughout facilities

City Manager Gary Edwards announced the changes at the city's latest council meeting Monday.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 11:11 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city staff are taking steps to avoid an outbreak of Covid-19 in their facilities.

Starting Wednesday, all city employees are now required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and be subject to temperature checks while in city buildings.

Mary Roberson, the city's public information officer said these guidelines aren't much different from the ones put in place at the start of the pandemic, but now with the resurgence of cases they want to do all they can to control the virus' spread while staying open.

"We've have had active cases we have quarantined employees," Robertson said. "These are steps that we can take to make sure that we maintain operations for the benefit of our residents."

City staff are also required to travel alone in city vehicles with the exception of police and fire.

