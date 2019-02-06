City streets and maintenance crews treat roadways ahead of storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Streets and maintenance crews will be working ahead of the third winter storm of the year.

Director of St. Joseph Streets and Infrastructure Keven Schneider said the preparation for an ice or sleet event is can but more challenging than a snowstorm. Schneider said temperatures can play a big role in the effectiveness of their treatment.

"[In] super cold [weather], [ice] is just harder to melt," Schneider said. "Sunshine, even if it is cold will do some good, but if it's staying cloudy and cold it may be a long couple of days."

Schneider said street crews have been out treating emergency and secondary routes.