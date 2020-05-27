City streets expecting a $2 million cut in street maintenance funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There will be some noticeable signs of St. Joseph's struggle to balance the books post-coronavirus.

As city leaders develop their final plan for next year's budget, projections are in that the tighter budget could make it a tough year.

Lots of cuts are coming.

Tom Mahoney, the director of administrative services for the city of St. Joseph, told KQ2 a $2 million dollar cut to the city's street maintenance fund is on the table.

“We’re gonna be able to do a lot of what we wanted to do. Of course, there’s been some belt tightening, but we’re trying to get around that the best we can,”said Keven Schneider, the superintendent of streets and infrastructure.

While the city is sure to feel the impacts of the pandemic, city streets are still paving the way.

“We won’t be able to do everything that we wanted to do, but there is funding there to do street repair, yes,”said Schneider.

$5.4 million dollars of the city's budget went towards street repairs last year.

The newest proposal allotts $3.6 million.

City staff said some street maintenance will have to be limited, like slurry seal.

“There were some discussions early on in the budget, planning sessions, that we weren’t going to do slurry, but then it was decided they were going to find the funding to do it. That will be something we won’t get quite as much done, but that’s more of a time thing,”said Schneider.

While the budget is tighter, the city said streets are in pretty decent shape.

“They’re really not that bad. We didn’t have that bad of a winter,”said Schneider.

City staff said St. Joseph's streets are constantly being repaired.

“We’re doing pot holes everyday. We’re prepping the streets for some slurry seal this year, our concrete team is going full out,”said Schneider.

St. Joseph's city staff said city streets will not be put on the way side this year.

“No, no. We’ve got funding to go,”said Schneider.

$900,000 dollars of the capital improvement sales tax will go towards the city streets as well. The same amount was allotted from the capital improvement sales tax last year.

The $3.4 million dollar proposal will be up for first read on June 1st.