City supports downtown emergency shelter

(St. Joseph,MO) The Crossing will receive $20,000 in funding from the city for the pilot year of the emergency shelter.

The donation will help fund the shelter operations through the 2018-2019 season. The emergency shelter was a community effort with Mosaic Life Care donating approximately $150,000 and Buchanan County donating $20,000 towards the shelters estimated $200,000 operating costs.

The emergency bill was tabled at the last council meeting on October 8, to allow council members to meet with people living in the area, before committing to the donation.

City councilmember At Large Marty Novak said he spoke with businesses and homeowners living in proximity to the shelter, and said their biggest concern was property value and vandalism.

“I did express concerns of a lot of homeowners and property owners and some of the residual effects that are caused by the draw of the homeless and the disturation of their properties, and I think that is something else the council will have to look at going forward,” Novak said. “We aren’t against helping people, but we’ve got to be fair to the taxpayers and building and business owners that are in that area as well.”

The council plans to have a work session to address the impact of concentrated social services and the issues surrounding the volume of homeless populations in specific areas.

The emergency shelter is available to both men and women from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., and provides a hot meal, a place to sleep and access to case workers.