City to be featured in new film

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph, Mo. will be featured in a brand new film coming this August.

From the same director of "Christmas at the Chateau," Jason Hudson highlights the city of St. Joseph in his second film in the new title, "Accidental Family."

“I am so excited about this movie coming out," said Hudson who is the film's director, producer and writer. "It's a great film, it's hilarious, we had a blast making it and I think the audience is going to fall in love with it. It's so funny, it's so touching, and I think audiences are really going to respond."

Originally from Kansas City and now resident of St. Joe, Hudson spoke on how much he loves the community and wants to continue shooting movies that highlights the city.

WATCH: "Accidental Family" trailer and premiere event.

The film will feature the same two leads that starred in the popular Christmas movie, Kinsey Leigh Redmond and Justen Jones, and will also feature a very familiar face to St. Joe.

"Even Mayor Bill McMurray is in the film," said Hudson. The director said he makes a special cameo at City Hall and was a joy to work with.

"One of the biggest reasons that St. Joe is a great spot to make movies is the community. The community really embraces film making; they've really got behind us," said Jason. "We had at 'Christmas Chateau' we had over 200 extras from the town come out and be in the movie. Last year, during a pandemic, we had over 400 people come out to be in this movie."

The director noted that every single individual that's an extra in the film is from the city. He has them featured at several locations like River Bluff Brewery, City Hall, Downtown Felix Steett Square and many other spots across town.

"The community is really a make or break for us. Without the community support, we would not be able to make films like we have. This is really a community film I'd say. I think St. Joe is going to be extremely proud of this movie," said Hudson.

The movie will premiere August 6, 7 and 8 at a special red carpet event at the Missouri Theatre.

Details to the premiere event can be found here.