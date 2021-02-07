Clear
City to discuss Krug Park revitalization project

City council members will hold a work session tomorrow will discuss the plans.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 9:05 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2021 9:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Plans to revitalize the Krug Park Amphitheater will be discussed at a city council work session scheduled for tomorrow. 

City attorney Bryan Carter said the project would require several updates to existing infrastructure, and the public will voice opinions on the project. 

Carter said interest in the project was expressed by a venue management company. 

"there have been some recent developments that have allowed it to go forward with the interest by ASM global, a high-level event and venue management company that's interested in moving it forward potentially development it," Carter said. 

Similar talks to renovate the more than 100-year old outdoor amphitheater stalled in 2012.

Bitterly cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 15 below expected Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday mid morning. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Sunday morning and Monday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
