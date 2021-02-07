City to discuss Krug Park revitalization project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Plans to revitalize the Krug Park Amphitheater will be discussed at a city council work session scheduled for tomorrow.

City attorney Bryan Carter said the project would require several updates to existing infrastructure, and the public will voice opinions on the project.

Carter said interest in the project was expressed by a venue management company.

"there have been some recent developments that have allowed it to go forward with the interest by ASM global, a high-level event and venue management company that's interested in moving it forward potentially development it," Carter said.

Similar talks to renovate the more than 100-year old outdoor amphitheater stalled in 2012.