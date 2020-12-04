City to hold Covid-19 testing event Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, the city of St. Joseph will be hosting another drive-thru Covid-19 testing clinic.

The clinic will be held at the St. Joseph Aquatic Park at the corner of Noyes Blvd. and Messanie St. Saturday Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health department staff are encouraging people to take advantage of these testing events given the rise of the positivity rate for Covid-19 in our area, they said the rate has increased among tested patients in the time since past testing events.

"The positivity rate for the November event for St. Joseph was 19.5% and that jumped from October when our positivity rate was just over 3%." Stephanie Malita, St. Joseph Health Department said.

Those planning to get a test are encouraged to set up an appointment.

Those wanting to sign up for a testing time slot can click here for more information, or call 877-435-8411.

