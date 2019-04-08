City to host hazardous waste collection Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph will be hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics event this Saturday in the Remington Nature Center parking lot.

The event happens twice a year and allows people in the community to safely dispose of hazardous materials like batteries, paint, and cleaning supplies. People can also safely get rid of old electronics at the event.

More than 50,000 pounds of waste are collected each time the City hosts the event.

The collection will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City officials ask before you attend the event, to read the list of materials that are accepted. Those can be found by clicking here.

If you have any questions, contact the city landfill at 816-253-1120.