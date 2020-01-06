City to look for outside help to fill open dates at theater, arena

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Two of St. Joseph's biggest venues sit vacant for more than half the year and city leaders want to find a way to put more people in the seats.

St. Joseph's city council held a work session on Monday to discuss working with event promotors to bring more concerts, performances and other events to both the historic Missouri Theater and the Civic Arena.

Both face unique challenges.

At the Civic, the concern is that there is no longer a hotel downtown to act as a center of operations for conventions or sporting events and tournaments.

They say the recent closure of the Red Lion hotel has led organizers of the successful Crypticon convention that has come to St. Joseph the past couple of years to opt out and go elsewhere.

"A lot of events require that," said Chuck Kempf, director of St. Joseph's Parks & Rec Department. "They have to have a headquarters or something that is convenient. (Crypticon) was really dependent on their relationship with their relationship with the hotel right across the street from the Civic Arena. Others, it's more of a convenience. I'm sure that's going to be a part of their decision-making process."

At the Missouri Theater, currently about 180 dates are booked per year, but most are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Leaders would like to see more weekday slots fill the 1,200 seat theater with events that might cater to a younger audience than a lot of the previous events have done.

Part of the debate is whether to expand alcohol accessibility and sales at the theater. Some worry about spills or even stains on the carpet and the smell of alcohol that could be left behind. Part of the conflict rests with determining the value of the historic theater. Is it a city landmark and others view as an underutilized concert venue.

"You're going to hear the opinion that it's probably both," Kempf said. "Some people lean more one way than the other but I think if you polled the community, there's a lot of emotion involved with the Missouri Theater and the historic integrity of that building."

Council members also agreed to waive a 20 percent fee for event merchandise sold at the theater by non-profits holding their events there.