Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City to rename road in front of Benton High School to honor former assistant principal

McCoy graduated from Benton High School in 1993 and began teaching in the St. Joseph School District in 1998.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 9:33 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 9:51 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Council approved a proposal to rename the road outside Benton High School as "Dr. Luke McCoy Memorial Drive," in honor of the late Luke McCoy, Benton's longtime assistant principal who passed away earlier this year.

"He was a great guy and he affected a lot of people's lives in a very positive manner and we'll all miss him," said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. "I think just about everybody knew him. I met him in Scouts and so it's going to be a great recognition of a life well lived."

McCoy graduated from Benton High School in 1993 and began teaching in the St. Joseph School District in 1998. The beloved educator was the assistant principal at Benton for the past 13 years before he passed away on March 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday. Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories