City to rename road in front of Benton High School to honor former assistant principal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's City Council approved a proposal to rename the road outside Benton High School as "Dr. Luke McCoy Memorial Drive," in honor of the late Luke McCoy, Benton's longtime assistant principal who passed away earlier this year.

"He was a great guy and he affected a lot of people's lives in a very positive manner and we'll all miss him," said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. "I think just about everybody knew him. I met him in Scouts and so it's going to be a great recognition of a life well lived."

McCoy graduated from Benton High School in 1993 and began teaching in the St. Joseph School District in 1998. The beloved educator was the assistant principal at Benton for the past 13 years before he passed away on March 26.