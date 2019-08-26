City to use homeless grant toward Urban Missions project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- City leaders say they want to be more involved in addressing the homeless situation in St. Joseph.

At Monday night's city council meeting, members accepted a grant from Mosaic Life Care for a little more than $100,000 that will go toward the Urban Missions project.

Many who live in the 8th and Messanie area have complained about a large number of homeless loitering in the area. In the last year, a number of agencies that cater to serving the homeless have moved there.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray acknowledges that more work needs to be done to make the situation better for everyone.

"There are a lot of positives that have come out of the program, but some negatives as well," he said. "We want to tighten it up. We want more security along with accountability and transparency. The health department will administer the program and I feel we are taking a hard run at this problem."

The Urban Missions program targets providing services to the homeless addressing mental health, substance abuse and lack of access to healthcare issues.