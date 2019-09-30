City votes to form committee to review parking in downtown St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has taken steps towards tackling problems with parking in Downtown.

Last Monday (Sept. 23rd), City Council voted to form a committee to review downtown parking. The group is comprised of 11 members, although city officials said the number could increase closer to 18 somewhere down the line.

Owner of Nesting Goods, President of First Saturday's and Downtown Parking Committee member Cris Coffman said while the group hasn't met yet, she's looking forward to what they can accomplish.

"I think that there are going to be a lot of different ideas and different perspectives coming to the table," Coffman said.

Two issues the committee could potentially cover are how to get more people to use other options such as the two parking garages, and whether or not to add parking meters.

Councilmember Brian Myers originally brought the motion to form the committee before council back in July. He told KQ2 then that parking downtown is a deficit for the city, meaning they pay a portion of the bill for things like maintenance on the parking garages and the meter maids who keep an eye on parking in the area.

“We’re seeing a type of momentum [downtown] that we haven’t seen in my lifetime, and we, unfortunately, are at the point where in spite of all this activity in our downtown, our parking fund is continuing to hemorrhage money,” Myers said.

Coffman backed the idea that downtown has been growing rapidly in recent years. Her business, Nesting Goods on Felix Street, has been in the neighborhood for four years.

"There's so much happening it's almost hard to keep up with. It's very exciting," Coffman said. "With all the growth that's happening currently, now is a really good time to start looking at this and being proactive."

She hopes to find inspiration and ideas for potential solutions from other downtown communities.

"We can look at solutions that have worked for other cities - that have worked or have not worked for other cities, and hopefully apply some of that experience and knowledge to our situation," Coffman said.