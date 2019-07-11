Clear

City worker injured after car crashes into construction site

A St. Joseph city worker was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a construction site on N. 10th St. near Felix St. Thursday morning.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:35 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Sgt. Chris McBane with the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened as a red Ford Focus was driving east on Felix St. and made a left-hand turn on to N. 10th St shortly before 9:00 a.m.

City crews had closed the right lane of N. 10th St. for street repairs and repainting. While turning on to N. 10th St., the driver struck a paint bucket which was then pushed into a worker. The worker sustained a leg injury and was taken to Mosaic Life Care.

McBane said the driver was paying attention to the work that was being done but was not paying attention to where she was going. The driver of the Ford Focus was given a summons for failing to maintain proper outlook.

"Unfortunately, when dealing with construction zones things like this aren't necessarily that uncommon," McBane said. "People want to watch the work that is being done and things like that, not paying attention to where they are driving, where they are going and we end up with collisions." 

It is unclear the extent of the leg injury sustained to the city worker.

McBane reminds people to use extra caution and to reduce speeds near construction zones.

