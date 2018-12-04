City works toward carbon monoxide mandate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Administration Violation Review Board met Tuesday to discuss a possible carbon monoxide detector mandate.

Committee members and other city leaders discussed potentially adding the detector to the city code.

The mandate would require that all dwellings in St. Joseph to have a fire and carbon monoxide detector inside.

The board says they hope the community realizes this is not a law that is meant to be burdensome but to potentially save lives.

"Any time that you require something, I think that people are a little bit weary," Mike Grimm, Chairperson of the board said. "But I think what we are trying to do is make it a safer city and safe for people."

The board will meet again next month to finalize details of the mandate. It would then be passed along to city council for approval and take effect as early as February.