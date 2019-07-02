City's 4th of July Fireworks show set to go off despite flooding at Heritage Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph's annual fireworks show is happening on July 4.

While recent flooding on the Missouri River will not affect the fireworks display, it will have an impact on where you can view the show.

Floodwaters still cover the parking lot at Heritage Park and the road to the park is closed.

The city said the best location to view the fireworks show will be the Remington Nature Center parking lot. If you plan to park at the Nature Center the city advises for you to plan ahead.

After the show is over, traffic will exit from both lanes along McArthur Drive. The right lane will exit onto Southbound I-229 and the right lane will drive straight on Highland or exit onto I-229 Northbound.

This year's show will take place on July 4 about 15 minutes after it gets dark.