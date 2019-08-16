Clear
City's human resources director resigns

The Human Resources director for the City of St. Joseph has resigned, according to St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Alicia Nolan has resigned her role as the director of the human resources department.

Alicia Nolan has resigned her role as the director of the human resources department.

Woody says personnel matters are private and exact details about why Nolan resigned are not known.

Nolan has been director of the human resources department for less than one year.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s as we wrap up the work week. We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
