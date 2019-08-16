City's human resources director resigns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Human Resources director for the City of St. Joseph has resigned, according to St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody.
Alicia Nolan has resigned her role as the director of the human resources department.
Woody says personnel matters are private and exact details about why Nolan resigned are not known.
Nolan has been director of the human resources department for less than one year.
