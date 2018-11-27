City's snow crews focusing on the secondary streets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two days after the blizzard, city crews continue to clean up after the storm.

While many of the main roads and interstates are now clear, the focus is now on the secondary streets through residential areas.

During heavy snow and the immediate time following, snow removal crews focus on emergency routes, the main roads that are travelled on most.

Now that those roads are clear, crews can now focus on clearing the other roads.

As work continues, officials still are worried about roads refreezing overnight as temperatures drop after sunset.

"The emergency routes are the first priorities," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure with the city of St. Joseph said. "So the supervisors out on the streets will be watching those periodically throughout the night, especially around 4 in the morning. Getting ready for the rush hour and if they do start slicking up some, we'll get some salt on them."

Schneider says that all roads should be clear on Wednesday.