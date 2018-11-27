Clear

City's snow crews focusing on the secondary streets

Two days after the blizzard, city crews continue to clean up after the storm.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two days after the blizzard, city crews continue to clean up after the storm.

While many of the main roads and interstates are now clear, the focus is now on the secondary streets through residential areas.

During heavy snow and the immediate time following, snow removal crews focus on emergency routes, the main roads that are travelled on most.

Now that those roads are clear, crews can now focus on clearing the other roads.

As work continues, officials still are worried about roads refreezing overnight as temperatures drop after sunset. 

"The emergency routes are the first priorities," Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure with the city of St. Joseph said. "So the supervisors out on the streets will be watching those periodically throughout the night, especially around 4 in the morning. Getting ready for the rush hour and if they do start slicking up some, we'll get some salt on them."

Schneider says that all roads should be clear on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events