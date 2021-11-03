Civic Arena awaits funding for repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The parks department is pushing the gas to receive arpa funds from the city.

Over the summer, the city approved $39 million from the American Rescue Plan Acts fund to be distributed throughout the city, the parks and rec department on the list to receive $1 million of it towards Civic Arena repairs.

Parks and rec director Chuck Kempf is anxiously awaiting for that money to be transferred so they can begin repairs before upcoming events like the ncaa Division II Women's basketball tournament.

"It'd be nice if we could have some of this new equipment before that tournament so we could have a trial run with it and we're not–we're not going through our maiden voyage with a new scoreboard or new equipment, right before a national championship,” Chuck Kempf, Parks and Recreation Director said.

The parks and rec department is expecting to get approval of the funding by November 15.