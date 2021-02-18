Civic Arena potential renovation would help local businesses downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With talks of renovating Civic Arena ongoing, some local downtown businesses support the idea.

“It would help tremendously, any event, rodeo, concert, show, that they have down there is our mainstay and that's part of the reason we moved down here,” said Ground Round Grill & Bar Owner Marcia Hayes.

Getting the arena remodeled doesn't just mean a building for events, but a reason for many to go downtown and visit other businesses too.

“There's a lot of new places that have opened up, you know that I think a lot of people don't even know they are downtown. These events we have at the civic arena or even the theater, it makes people be more aware, they see what we have to offer downtown,” said Hayes.

If the renovations come true, city leaders believe more events will come into St. Joseph.

“If we do that, this puts us in a considerable cycle to be in line for several events, several sporting events. But its not just about sporting events, its about numerous number of events that are a good fit here in St. Joe," said Chairman of Board St. Joseph Sports Commission, Brett Esley.

In the past, Civic Arena staged NCAA Tournaments, which over the 5 week total of those events, it brought in $3.6 million in just hotel rooms.

Meaning local businesses, gained profit everyday.

“Again those figures are gonna go up cause it's been about 11 years since we’ve hosted that event. So the economic impact for our city is immeasurable,” said Esley.

With talks of revitalizing the arena and it holding the Division II Women's Basketball Elite 8 in a couple of years, those for it believe renovations are the final piece of the puzzle.

“We’ve got the location, we’ve got the hospitality, now we need the venue to go along with that,” said Esley.