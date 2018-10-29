Clear

Civic Center Arena hosts Holiday Mart

For those who needed a little Christmas right this very minute.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH,Mo) This past weekend, the Civic Center arena downtown hosted a Holiday Mart. The Civic Center played host to a winter wonderland of crafts and activities for people of all ages. Mr. And Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Holiday Mart as well.
Organizers said it's a wonderful event for the whole family.

"I know children are finding things here that they wanna purchase," Cassandra Gray, sales manager. "You can do chalk painting type things, so I would say there is something for everyone," 

The holiday mart wrapped up Sunday at 5.


