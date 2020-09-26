Clarinda man killed after his vehicle struck by train

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Clarinda, Iowa man died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened when 52-year-old Troy Landess, of Clarinda, Iowa, was driving east on a private levy access road, two miles west of Highway 11 and five miles south of Rock Port, and attempted to cross a private railroad crossing that was controlled by a stop sign only. The train, traveling north, hit the front passenger side of Landess's vehicle partially ejecting Landess.

Landess was taken to Nemaha County Hospital, where he later died. He was wearing a seat belt.