Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clarinda man killed after his vehicle struck by train

A Clarinda, Iowa man died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 11:34 PM

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) A Clarinda, Iowa man died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened when 52-year-old Troy Landess, of Clarinda, Iowa, was driving east on a private levy access road, two miles west of Highway 11 and five miles south of Rock Port, and attempted to cross a private railroad crossing that was controlled by a stop sign only. The train, traveling north, hit the front passenger side of Landess's vehicle partially ejecting Landess.

Landess was taken to Nemaha County Hospital, where he later died. He was wearing a seat belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
A line of thunderstorms will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong with large hail and heavy rain being the main threats. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost overnight Friday/Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories