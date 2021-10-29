Class project to help local teen battling cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some Lafayette students, as part of their class project, decide to help a young man from Savannah battling cancer.

“Not a lot of people have to go through that and it’s not something that he should have to go through, so everybody wants to help,” Nicole Grippando said.

Savannah teen Will Walker's fight with cancer continues, having to undergo lots of different treatments, so much pain someone his age shouldn't have to go through.

Four Lafayette seniors putting their heads together and finding a way to help Will and his family out, an event called Walk for Will.

“We just wanted to give her somebody that was local but in Savannah because he’s not ever had any fundraising for him,” Taryn Smith said.

“To give back to one specific person or family and not just like an organization,” Grippando said.

It's a business class project for school, and they could've chosen something less challenging, but instead these four are going big.

With t-shirts, bracelets, stickers, koozies, all the proceeds going to help Will's family during his fight with cancer.

The outpouring of support they've received is even surprising to them.

“We thought really it was going to be a lot of Savannah people but it’s been really a lot of St. Joe people too, like a lot of people have come together to raise a lot of money,” Jamaica Massey said.

A class final project turning into something much more impactful, because these Lafayette students want to help Will in his fight.

“It was most inspiring for us because did Taryn not only know the family, but because he’s so close to our ages and he’s already been through so much and none of us could even imagine going through any of that so I feel like his story really helped us chose what to do the most,” Massey said.