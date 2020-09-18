Clear
Claudia's Kitchen fights to stay open amid pandemic

Claudia's Kitchen has seen a great deal of business during its six years located in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse. Now, amid Covid-19, the small business is struggling.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 1:15 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Claudia's Kitchen, a restaurant located in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse has garnered a reputation for good cooking.

Despite the restaurant's obscure location business for Brigid Read, the owner has been just as good as the food.

"It’s a real good spot for me," Read said. "It's within my means"

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, brought things to a screeching halt for Read.

"When Covid hit we tried our best stay afloat," Read said.  "We did really good till they shut the building down, then I had no way to serve anyone.

Read said though they’ve since reopened, it’s been a struggle to keep the restaurant going strong. She’s had to cut her staff down by about half, as well as cut hours of operation to Tuesday through Fridays. 

Read said the pandemic has brought many changes, but she’s managed to weather the storm.

"I’m amazed that I’m still here." She said. "This is my passion, this is what I like to do."

Whatever the pandemic brings next, Read said she plans to do her best to stick around.

"You just gotta survive," She said. "So that’s what I’m doing, just holding on."

Read has received assistance from several grant programs and from Buchanan County commissioners. 

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
