Clean up day for one St. Joseph neighborhood

One St. Joseph neighborhood spent the day cleaning up their yards and community on Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph neighborhood spent the day cleaning up their yards and community on Saturday.

The annual Mitchell Park Clean Up Day allowed people who live in that community to dispose of any unwanted waste and trash for free. A total of four dumpsters were set up on 13th Street near Highway 36.

Two dumpsters were donated by the city of St. Joseph and the other two were donated by LifeLine Foods.

One volunteer, who has been volunteering at the event for almost half her life says that this clean-up allows people to dispose of things they don't want. 

"Just stuff they kept putting behind because they couldn't go to the dump and they just bring it here and we can help them out," 15 year-old Alexis Talbatt said.

One reason for the event is because people in the area cannot always make it to the St. Joseph Landfill, which is south of St. Joseph.

"Some of them don't have ways to go out all the way to the dump," Jack Sambberg, a volunteer, said. "So this makes it for the area for people who don't have a way out there to clean up some extra stuff up out of their yard."

The annual clean-up has been going on since 2004.

