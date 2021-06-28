Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clean up effort begins in Amazonia

Residents, along with volunteers with the American Red Cross showed up to help clean up the small town after Thursday night's flood.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:11 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 12:11 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Two days after flooding struck the small town of Amazonia, work to restore homes and lives in the area is underway.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross spent the day surveying the damage and helping affected residents try to get back on their feet.

"Some of them have just lost everything and they’ve got several inches or feet of water in their homes," Debbie Consolver, American Red Cross volunteer said. "They just don’t know what to do next."

As the cleanup effort gets underway the extent of the damage is becoming more clear, residents are starting to take charge of the recovery process by reviving a community improvement initiative called the Amazonia Betterment Committee.

"We thought that it would be a great thing to bring back," Audrey Wells, co-chair of the Amazonia Betterment Committee said. 

Wells said her idea to start it couldn’t have come at a better time,

"We had a long list of things to do, and then the flood happened." She said. 

Her group also offered cleaning supplies, as well as a hearty meal to those in need.

"It’s heartwarming to me to see communities come together when there’s such a need," Consolver said. 

Amazonia residents said the sense of togetherness is all too important in times like these.

I think it’s important for small towns especially to bond together and be a whole community and support one another," Wells said.

For flood assistance residents are encouraged to call 1-800-RED CROSS.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
We ended the weekend today with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with a possibility for rain in the early morning. Tomorrow there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Wednesday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories