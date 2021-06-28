Clean up effort begins in Amazonia

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Two days after flooding struck the small town of Amazonia, work to restore homes and lives in the area is underway.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross spent the day surveying the damage and helping affected residents try to get back on their feet.

"Some of them have just lost everything and they’ve got several inches or feet of water in their homes," Debbie Consolver, American Red Cross volunteer said. "They just don’t know what to do next."

As the cleanup effort gets underway the extent of the damage is becoming more clear, residents are starting to take charge of the recovery process by reviving a community improvement initiative called the Amazonia Betterment Committee.

"We thought that it would be a great thing to bring back," Audrey Wells, co-chair of the Amazonia Betterment Committee said.

Wells said her idea to start it couldn’t have come at a better time,

"We had a long list of things to do, and then the flood happened." She said.

Her group also offered cleaning supplies, as well as a hearty meal to those in need.

"It’s heartwarming to me to see communities come together when there’s such a need," Consolver said.

Amazonia residents said the sense of togetherness is all too important in times like these.

I think it’s important for small towns especially to bond together and be a whole community and support one another," Wells said.

For flood assistance residents are encouraged to call 1-800-RED CROSS.