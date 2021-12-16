Clear
Cleanup begins following Wednesday's storms

Streets crews plan to continue cleanup efforts tomorrow.

Posted: Dec 16, 2021 6:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph, the clean-up began Thursday after Wednesday's wild weather.

The strong winds damaged area trees.  In the southside, St. Joseph City Streets Department crews made quick work of large trees.

"I know there's plenty out there to get," Derek Lovelady, equipment operator said. 

"We're making progress but it's kinda slow," Keven Schneider, superintendent of City Streets said.  "Some of them are pretty big."

Along S 32nd St., South of Mitchell Ave., another large tree just missed a house when it came down after severe storms Wednesday night. 

The Streets Dept. covered about 30 calls across the city Thursday, which was much less than Schneider was expecting.

"We think that we got off lucky," He said.  "This [storm] was just so long-lasting I've never seen anything like it."

Crew members like Lovelady hope a lighter call load means they can clear all city streets sooner.

Crews expect cleanup efforts to extend through Friday.

Much calmer and cooler weather is in store for the next few days. Winds are starting to calm down as well with winds only reaching 20 mph. Today we will warm up into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Mid to upper 40s look to continue on Friday as clouds build into the area. Some even colder air will push into the area Saturday with highs barely making it above freezing under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week with highs making a return to the mid to upper 40s.
