Cleanup begins following Wednesday's storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph, the clean-up began Thursday after Wednesday's wild weather.

The strong winds damaged area trees. In the southside, St. Joseph City Streets Department crews made quick work of large trees.

"I know there's plenty out there to get," Derek Lovelady, equipment operator said.

"We're making progress but it's kinda slow," Keven Schneider, superintendent of City Streets said. "Some of them are pretty big."

Along S 32nd St., South of Mitchell Ave., another large tree just missed a house when it came down after severe storms Wednesday night.

The Streets Dept. covered about 30 calls across the city Thursday, which was much less than Schneider was expecting.

"We think that we got off lucky," He said. "This [storm] was just so long-lasting I've never seen anything like it."

Crew members like Lovelady hope a lighter call load means they can clear all city streets sooner.

Crews expect cleanup efforts to extend through Friday.