Cleanup continues in south St. Joseph after flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The cleanup continues for many in the southside of St. Joseph after being inundated with flood waters from five inches of rain on Monday. However, for some, they are still waiting for the waters to recede to see how much damage has actually been done.

Some of the residents said they have been through flooding before, but nothing like this.

“Right now it's going to be a heck of a clean-up mess,” southside resident Jon McCarthy said. “It's going to take a while. It's going to take a long while.”

McCarthy and his neighbors can't even begin cleaning up because their homes are still swimming in the southside.

"The water came right up to my foundation. I was fortunate, a lot of my friends and neighbors weren't,” McCarthy said.

Heavy rain flooded the south end of St. Joseph with up to five inches of rain in a matter of hours.

"We got so much rain so fast combined with Contrary Creek coming out, they kind of mixed together both water sources and this is the result,” St. Joseph superintendent of streets Keven Schneider said.

First responders conducted water rescues and evacuations, roads were washed out, gallons of water poured into homes, from Grant Street to King Hill to 59 Highway to Alabama down to Parker.

“When you have this big of a rain that fast, no sewer in the world is designed for a storm like that,” Schneider said. “It just overwhelmed the system.”

Water started to recede but then by Tuesday morning, it was back. City crews have been working to drain as much water as possible.

"We've drained quite a bit of water already today. It was probably a foot deep here in the morning when we started. We are leaving it open in case we get some more rain,” Schneider said.

McCarthy has been a lifelong southsider and he has seen flooding but not like this.

"73 we had a good flood down here, 84 another good flood. 2011 wasn't as bad. 93 but this one really hit home,” McCarthy said.

Families who fled their home Monday still can't get back into their homes soaking in feet of water.

"A lot of homes probably won't be rebuilt. they are that bad. Foundation walls have been knocked down,” McCarthy said.

He's spent the last day and a half between his job, saving his own home and helping families anyway he can.

“The furnace and the hot water tank are already gone and that's nothing. Some people lost their whole home so it's just a drop in the bucket,” McCarthy said. "You know that's what you do. I lost a little, people lost a lot, that's what it will be."

The health department is assisting with pets. pet carriers can be provided, or pets can be boarded at the animal shelter.

The health department will be providing tetanus shots throughout the week at Patee Market Health Center and will be at the Buchanan County Emergency Management building at 312 Colorado on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. providing tetanus shots for those living in the flooded area.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's department reported that 59 highway south of the city limits that had been flooded out is back open.