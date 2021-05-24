Clear
'Click it or Ticket' Campaign begins in Missouri this week

Missouri has seen a 6% increase of deaths in vehicle crashes due to unbuckled passengers since 2020, which had a 12% increase from 2019. Officials say if every one on the roads buckled up, it could save more than 200 lives each year..

Posted: May 24, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Monday marks the beginning of the 'Click it or Ticket' campaign.

"There's officers who can look across the median on the Interstate and see people not wearing their seat belts," said Public Information Officer of Troop H, Sergeant Jake Angle.

In Missouri, there was a 12% increase in 2020 from 2019 of deaths from vehicle occupants who were unbuckled during a crash.

Already 5 months into 2021 and the numbers keep rising. Almost a 6% increase in deaths from the same time last year.

"It's only about 14% of Missourians that don't wear their seat belts on a daily basis but unfortunately they make-up almost 2 thirds of the fatalities that occur in vehicles on our roadways," said Assistant to State Highway Safety & Traffic Engineer for MoDOT, Jon Nelson.

The campaign isn't just to try and make people feel good about obeying the law, officials say it spreads the word that wearing a seat belt can and will save lives.

"We are able to estimate that if 100% of people in Missouri crashes buckled up, then on average we would see around 240 lives saved every year just from making that decision," said Nelson.

MoDOT and local law enforcement are teaming up to keep an eye out for those not wearing seat belts.

Studies show that Buchanan County already is in the double digits for deaths this year from unbuckled passengers and/or drivers. 

Which is more than all of last year combined.

Law officials stressing that you could do everything right while on the road, but still can be a victim.

"You can be the best driver in Northwest Missouri, but the one thing you can't control. Is the other driver," said Angle.
The campaign runs this week, leading into Memorial Day.

More drivers will be out, increasing the chance of potential danger. 

"When there's usually a lot of people out going to gatherings, stuff like that, it heightens our awareness for law enforcement as well," said Angle.

With hope to raise awareness. 

"Bring more attention to this issue. Really just with the hope of getting more people convinced that it's the smart thing to do to put on their seat belt," said Nelson.


