Clinics host Teen Vaccine Day for local parents, students

Tuesday was teen vaccine day at the St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic affiliated clinics in the area.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 1:07 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday was teen vaccine day at the St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic affiliated clinics in the area.

The annual event is a partnership between Mosaic and the local health department that sets aside a dedicated day for back-to-school vaccinations.

Pam Blevins said she stopped by the clinic for COVID-19 vaccines for her two teens before the start of the St. Joe Christian school year. Blevins said her teens waited to get vaccinated because they wanted more information before getting the shots.

“I had talked to the pediatricians about the risks and the benefits and then we just thought about it, prayed about it, and thought that this was probably the route we needed to go.”

St. Joe Christian announced last week it would not require masks in school. Blevins said that was not really a factor in her family’s decision about COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead, it was the result of a variety of concerns including travel, medical advice, and minimizing her children’s chance of exposure.

“We just came back from a vacation and that was really weighing heavily as a mother because I didn’t want them to get sick and something bad happens,” Blevins said. “My daughter had to miss some school last year when she was exposed and required to be quarantined. She did not like that.”

Parents and students can still get shots required and recommended for the upcoming school year at the St. Joseph Health Department clinic and with area Mosaic providers.

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
