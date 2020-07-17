Clinton Co. Health Department announces student tests positive for COVID-19, attended Cameron wrestling camp

(CLINTON COUNTY)— On July 16, 2020, the Clinton County Health Department received a report of a COVID-19 positive student who attended a wrestling camp hosted by the Cameron R-1 school district. This student is a male who became symptomatic with COVID-19 compatible symptoms on the evening of July 9, 2020. A positive test for COVID-19 was received for this student on July 16, 2020.

Due to the nature of the activities and contact with multiple students and staff, we have determined that we are unable to adequately contact-trace close contacts associated with exposure to this student. Therefore, we are advising any students and staff who attended wrestling camp at the Cameron R-1 school district on July 7th, 8th, or 9th that they may have been in close contact with an active COVID-19 patient. As a result of this contact, those who were in attendance are at higher risk of developing COVID-19.

For this reason, we are publicly advising any staff or student, and the parents of students who attended camp on these dates to monitor those who attended for COVID-19 associated symptoms including:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Fatigue

• Muscle or Body Aches

• Headache

• Loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or Runny Nose

• Nausea or Vomiting

• Diarrhea

Furthermore, it is the recommendation for all of those who attended to contact their regular healthcare provider via telephone to determine the need for, and to seek arrangements for diagnostic testing.

We further advise those who attended to voluntarily self-quarantine from time of this notice until July 23rd to reduce the risk of secondary transmission of COVID-19.

Please contact the Clinton County Health Department at 816-539-2144 with questions or for further information.