Photo Gallery 3 Images
(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County Sheriff's Office rescued a Bald Eagle that had possibly been struck by a car off Missouri 116.
According to a Facebook post on Monday, deputies responded to numerous calls of an injured Bald Eagle between Lathrop and Plattsburg.
Deputies were able to capture the bird with the help of Mitchell's Tree Service, Lathrop Police Department, and Plattsburg Police Department.
The sheriff's office said the Bald Eagle is now named Freedom, and was given to the Missouri Department of Conservation for medical attention.
Related Content
- Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office rescues injured Bald Eagle
- Bald Eagles Make a Stop Near St. Joseph
- Clinton Police Officer Fatally Shot, Two Other Officers Injured
- New Details in Clinton Officer Shooting
- Clinton County Sheriff's and Commissioner's Offices Go Head to Head in Heated Dispute
- Crowds Flock to Eagle Days
- Tuskegee Eagles Help Teens Soar
- Atchison Remembers One of Their Fallen Officers After Clinton Shooting
- Funeral and Visitation Scheduled for Fallen Clinton Officer
- Platte County Sheriff's Office Investigates Armed Robbery
Scroll for more content...