Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office rescues injured Bald Eagle

Clinton County Sheriff's Office rescued a Bald Eagle that had possibly been struck by a car off Missouri 116.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.)  Clinton County Sheriff's Office rescued a Bald Eagle that had possibly been struck by a car off Missouri 116.

According to a Facebook post on Monday, deputies responded to numerous calls of an injured Bald Eagle between Lathrop and Plattsburg.

Deputies were able to capture the bird with the help of Mitchell's Tree Service, Lathrop Police Department, and Plattsburg Police Department.

The sheriff's office said the Bald Eagle is now named Freedom, and was given to the Missouri Department of Conservation for medical attention.

After a windy weekend the winds have finally settled down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. After a cold start to the day the cold air will start to slowly move away allowing warmer air to move back into the area.
