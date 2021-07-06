Clinton Co. covid vaccination clinic targeting more rural areas

(CAMERON, Mo.) -- Health officials continue their work to try and get more people in rural areas of Missouri vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Clinton County Health Department coordinated a walk-in vaccination clinic Tuesday in Cameron at the intermediate school.

According to state numbers, a little more than 34 percent of residents in Clinton County have had at least one vaccination shot. But, like most rural areas, they are below the statewide average of almost 45 percent who are at least partially vaccinated.

Opinions on whether to get vaccinated are split, even within families.

"I just believe it's everyone's choice. It's what they believe is right for their body and we should have that choice.," said Kari Campbell, who was there with her daughter getting vaccinated, even though she, herself, has not gotten the shots. "My daughter here really wanted to have it done. I support that. My son didn't. I support that."

According to Johns Hopkins University, states with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates.