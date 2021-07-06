Clear
Clinton Co. covid vaccination clinic targeting more rural areas

State numbers from the Department of Health show around 34 percent of Clinton Co. residents have been at least partially vaccinated.

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 11:03 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(CAMERON, Mo.) -- Health officials continue their work to try and get more people in rural areas of Missouri vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Clinton County Health Department coordinated a walk-in vaccination clinic Tuesday in Cameron at the intermediate school.

According to state numbers, a little more than 34 percent of residents in Clinton County have had at least one vaccination shot. But, like most rural areas, they are below the statewide average of almost 45 percent who are at least partially vaccinated.

Opinions on whether to get vaccinated are split, even within families.

"I just believe it's everyone's choice. It's what they believe is right for their body and we should have that choice.," said Kari Campbell, who was there with her daughter getting vaccinated, even though she, herself, has not gotten the shots. "My daughter here really wanted to have it done. I support that. My son didn't. I support that."

According to Johns Hopkins University, states with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates.

Today we saw another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
