Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clinton Co. voters pass law enforcement tax

The 1/2 cent sales tax increase will be directed primarily toward increasing salaries at the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 9:09 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(CLINTON CO., Mo.) --  Clinton County voters said yes to increasing salaries in the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department.

By a 55-45 percent margin, voters passed Proposition 1, which was a 1/2 cent sales tax increase dedicted toward law enforcement.

The final vote total was 946-775.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish had said his department had been underfunded for years and that they have had a hard time retaining employees because of low pay. He said that his department had lost 10 employees to neighboring law enforcement agencies this year alone.

In addition to funding the higher salaries, some of the increased revenue from the sales tax will go toward updating equipment for the staff, funding for the coroner's office and also the prosecutor's office.

The tax includes a sunset clause after 10 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with lows hovering at or below the freezing point. Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories