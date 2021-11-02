Clinton Co. voters pass law enforcement tax

(CLINTON CO., Mo.) -- Clinton County voters said yes to increasing salaries in the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department.

By a 55-45 percent margin, voters passed Proposition 1, which was a 1/2 cent sales tax increase dedicted toward law enforcement.

The final vote total was 946-775.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish had said his department had been underfunded for years and that they have had a hard time retaining employees because of low pay. He said that his department had lost 10 employees to neighboring law enforcement agencies this year alone.

In addition to funding the higher salaries, some of the increased revenue from the sales tax will go toward updating equipment for the staff, funding for the coroner's office and also the prosecutor's office.

The tax includes a sunset clause after 10 years.