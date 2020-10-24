Clinton County Health Department reports 11 more Covid-19 related deaths

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Health Department announced an additional 11 Covid-19 related deaths Saturday.

The health department made the announcement on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

Clinton County is reporting a total of 14 Covid-19 related deaths.

According to the health department, 11 of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities and three were residents in private homes within the county. The ages range from 60 to 97 years-old.

Clinton County currently has 479 confirmed and 93 probable cases of Covid-19. The health department adds that 98 of the cases are active and 138 cases have been diagnosed in Clinton County in the last 14 days.