Clinton County Health Department reports 11 more Covid-19 related deaths

The Clinton County Health Department announced an additional 11 Covid-19 related deaths Saturday.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020

The health department made the announcement on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

Clinton County is reporting a total of 14 Covid-19 related deaths.

According to the health department, 11 of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities and three were residents in private homes within the county. The ages range from 60 to 97 years-old.

Clinton County currently has 479 confirmed and 93 probable cases of Covid-19. The health department adds that 98 of the cases are active and 138 cases have been diagnosed in Clinton County in the last 14 days.

A strong cold front has made its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a lot of clouds across the area. Friday night and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe some snow. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
