Clinton County Sheriff's Office campaigning for sales tax increase

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is campaigning for additional funding for law enforcement services in an effort to prevent further job loss.

Sitting on the November 2nd ballet is a half cent sales tax proposition. If approved, the tax would run for 10 years starting on April 1st, 2022.

The tax increase proposal is designed to benefit the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Victims Advocate and the Coroner's Office.

Sheriff Fish said the Clinton County Sheriff's Office has been underfunded for over three decades which has contributed to high turnover rates, difficulty recruiting new deputies and getting necessary equipment.

“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road. The can’s been kicked so many times it’s gone," said Sheriff Larry Fish, Clinton County.

Sheriff Fish took to Facebook Live on Wednesday to host a virtual town hall. There he spotlighted how a tax funded formula for the past 30 years has kept them underfunded which has trickled down to shockingly low salaries for those putting their lives on the line.

“You should not have staff within your agency depending upon welfare, food stamps or any type of public assistance just to get by," said Sheriff Fish," Some work 2-3 jobs and will show up at this job tired and worn out and then we expect them to make good decisions. It’s not safe for them, it’s not safe for our citizens. Now, it’s time for our citizens to start taking care of our own.”

A starting deputy in Clinton County makes $24,095 their first year. In their second year, $25,000.

However, Sheriff Fish said that is the cap dollar amount any deputy can make, regardless of tenure, unless they become a detective.

"That's not acceptable," said Sheriff Fish.

10 employees have left so far this year and moved onto better law enforcement opportunities in neighboring counties that can pay up to twice as much..

“I don’t blame my employees when they leave for higher pay. I can’t. They gotta take care of their family, family comes first," said Sheriff Fish, “Unfortunately, the citizens don’t see how they’re flipping that bill for that training.”

Since 2010, the county has lost over a quarter million dollars in turnover rate alone. Sheriff Fish said taxpayers lose roughly $14,000 each time an employee leaves.

The sales tax increase not only benefits the sheriff's office, but the prosecuting attorney's office.

Clinton County only has a part-time prosecutor. The additional funds would buy residents a full-time prosecutor which would allow more cases to be seen through.

“That part-time prosecutor can only handle so many cases, so if you have just a simple stealing case rather than a big felony, your small stealing case isn’t going to go anywhere,” said Sheriff Fish, “If she has the ability to be a full-time prosecutor and has the staff to do it, then that smaller case is going to get attention versus what it has in the previous years and just fallen off to the side.”

Sheriff Fish said the status quo is not working and the county is now asking the public to lend a helping hand to those serving behind the badge.

To read the sample ballot for Clinton County, click here.