Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a high speed pursuit that reached 125 mph on I-35.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, deputies successfully deployed spikes along the highway to deflate the tires of a vehicle driven by a homicide suspect on the highway.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. After a brief standoff with authorities, he was taken into custody.

Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda is being identified as the suspect. He has warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a five million dollar bond out of Illinois.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the teens. To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.
