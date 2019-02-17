Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a high speed pursuit that reached 125 mph on I-35.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, deputies successfully deployed spikes along the highway to deflate the tires of a vehicle driven by a homicide suspect on the highway.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. After a brief standoff with authorities, he was taken into custody.

Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda is being identified as the suspect. He has warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a five million dollar bond out of Illinois.