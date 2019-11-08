Clinton County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Plattsburg.

The teen, Lita Pelton, was last seen on November 5 at around 10 p.m. She was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a maroon shirt. Pelton has red hair and blue eyes and is five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds.

Her family believes she may have gone out of state.

On her last run, she was located in the Cameron, Missouri area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 816-539-2156.