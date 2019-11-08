(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Plattsburg.
The teen, Lita Pelton, was last seen on November 5 at around 10 p.m. She was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a maroon shirt. Pelton has red hair and blue eyes and is five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds.
Her family believes she may have gone out of state.
On her last run, she was located in the Cameron, Missouri area.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 816-539-2156.
Related Content
- Clinton County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Search continues for missing brothers in Clinton and Caldwell counties
- Deputies searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri
- Clinton County deputies assist with 125 mph car chase
- 14-Year-Old Hit by ATV
- UPDATE: Missing girl found
- UPDATE: Missing girl found
- St. Joseph Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
- Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl
- Search continues for missing DeKalb County woman
Scroll for more content...