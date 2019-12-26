Clinton County head-on collision sends four to hospital

(HOLT, Mo.) Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Route PP Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3 p.m. on Route PP at SE Cameron Road, in the Holt city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Aspin Covey, 21, was driving west on the road, when troopers said she crossed the center and hit another vehicle head on.

Covey and her 1-year-old daughter were transported to North Kansas City Hospital, while her 20-year-old brother, Zachary Covey, was taken to Liberty Hospital.

Sheila McCaslin, 72, was driving the other vehicle and was transported to Liberty Hospital.

All of them were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash reports.

Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter that Route PP between I-35 and Moore Road was closed for awhile this afternoon while authorities worked the crash.