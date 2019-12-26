Clear

Clinton County head-on collision sends four to hospital

Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Route PP Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(HOLT, Mo.) Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Route PP Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 3 p.m. on Route PP at SE Cameron Road, in the Holt city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Aspin Covey, 21, was driving west on the road, when troopers said she crossed the center and hit another vehicle head on.

Covey and her 1-year-old daughter were transported to North Kansas City Hospital, while her 20-year-old brother, Zachary Covey, was taken to Liberty Hospital.

Sheila McCaslin, 72, was driving the other vehicle and was transported to Liberty Hospital.

All of them were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash reports.

Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter that Route PP between I-35 and Moore Road was closed for awhile this afternoon while authorities worked the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain with these.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories