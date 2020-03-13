Clear
Closings and Cancellations

Local closings and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 4:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Current Closings or Cancellations:

Italian Dinner & Trivia Night for Saturday, March 14: Activities postponed to TBD; with Hope Church at Avenue City School

Metropolitan Community College: Closed through Sunday

Special Olympics: Meeting cancelled tomorrow; The Shamrock Run is cancelled.

Zion United Church of Christ: Services cancelled Sunday

Moila Shrine Circus: Cancelled

Monster Truck Thunder Show: Rescheduled for Saturday, September 19 (All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date)

Farm City Breakfast for Friday, March 20: Postponed


