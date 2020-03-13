Closings and Cancellations

Current Closings or Cancellations:
Italian Dinner & Trivia Night for Saturday, March 14: Activities postponed to TBD; with Hope Church at Avenue City School
Metropolitan Community College: Closed through Sunday
Special Olympics: Meeting cancelled tomorrow; The Shamrock Run is cancelled.
Zion United Church of Christ: Services cancelled Sunday
Moila Shrine Circus: Cancelled
Monster Truck Thunder Show: Rescheduled for Saturday, September 19 (All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date)
Farm City Breakfast for Friday, March 20: Postponed
