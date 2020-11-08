Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clothing drive at Keys Christian Fellowship Church

The clothing drive was held this weekend, volunteers said they've seen a stream of people throughout the weekend.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at the Keys Christian Fellowship Church, a clothing drive was held this weekend.

Organizers said with the holidays on the horizon they feel more people will be in need of clothing, especially this year amid the covid-19 pandemic as well as in the aftermath of the southside flood this summer.

Volunteers said they've seen a steady stream of people coming in looking for clothes. They say affirms their reasoning for holding the drive.

"Our community definitely needs clothes," Barbara McGuire, the main organizer said. "I'm sure that they are needing a lot of things with all the people that are laid off and not working and just struggling."

McGuire said the church is still accepting donations, donors can contact her on Facebook for more information. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday. The possibility for severe weather cannot be ruled out. Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expeted to return Tuesday through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories