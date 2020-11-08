Clothing drive at Keys Christian Fellowship Church

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at the Keys Christian Fellowship Church, a clothing drive was held this weekend.

Organizers said with the holidays on the horizon they feel more people will be in need of clothing, especially this year amid the covid-19 pandemic as well as in the aftermath of the southside flood this summer.

Volunteers said they've seen a steady stream of people coming in looking for clothes. They say affirms their reasoning for holding the drive.

"Our community definitely needs clothes," Barbara McGuire, the main organizer said. "I'm sure that they are needing a lot of things with all the people that are laid off and not working and just struggling."

McGuire said the church is still accepting donations, donors can contact her on Facebook for more information.