Co-Founder of Food for Kids passes away

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of the co-founders of a well known community organization is being remembered after his death last Sunday.

Kenzie Gilbert, along with his wife Sheila started Food For Kids, an organization that's been helping inner city youth and their families fight food insecurity and build community relations for sixteen years in St. Joseph.

The couple had been running many well known events including their annual Water Day and Turkey Distribution.

A friend of the family shared with us just how deep this loss is for the community at large.

"St. Joe's going to suffer a loss because they're not going to have the co-founder of Food For Kids which will impact St. Joseph kids and people and families in need." Josie Johnson, a family friend said.

Gilbert was 71. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at the St. Francis Baptist Temple.

The family says only a small number of people will be allowed to attend in-person because of the pandemic.